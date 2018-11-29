Turnstile reconnected with skateboarding filmographers Atiba Jefferson and Ty Evans for their latest two-part video from their February album Time & Space. The clip opens with the project’s mellow penultimate track “Disco,” set to starry sky imagery and the blue-lit faces of a show crowd, before cheekily exploding into album closer “Time + Space.” The second half of the video slows down and reverses raucous crowd dives, turning the motions into something like modern dance.

The visual follows “Bomb / I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” also directed by Jefferson and DP’d by Evans, as the second video from Time & Space, the Baltimore hardcore band’s major label debut. You can read our Turnstile cover story here. Watch their latest video below.