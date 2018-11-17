Travis Scott Unveils Astroworld Festival 2018 Lineup Featuring Lil Wayne, Post Malone, More

Travis Scott has announced the lineup for his first-ever Astroworld Festival in Houston. The event will feature a headlining set from Travis Scott, as well as sets from Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Metro Boomin, Gunna, Sheck Wes, and more. The sold-out event will take place on November 17 at Houston’s NRG Park. The festival represents the Houston tour stop of Scott’s extended Astroworld tour, which recently announced that had to reschedule performances in Hartford, Cleveland, and Milwaukee.

Scott released his third album Astroworld in August, which debuted at No. 1 and subsequently went platinum. Scott recently performed the album highlight “Sicko Mode” on Ellen, noticeably without the opening guest feature from Drake. Check out a poster for Scott’s Astroworld Festival below.