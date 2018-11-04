Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club Inducted Into Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame

Tina Weymouth—founding member of both Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club—is being inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. Weymouth is one of thee inducted this year, alongside Tony Award-winning actress Anika None Rose and ballerina Lucia Chase. A current resident of Fairfield, CT, Weymouth will be honored as part of the organization’s induction ceremony at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. This year’s induction ceremony takes place on Monday, November 5.

The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1993 in the interest of recognizing female-identifying Connecticut natives and residents that have made a significant contribution business, government, philanthropy, athletics, sciences, education, and the arts. Prior inductees include Helen Keller, Katherine Hepburn, Laura Nyro, and Annie Liebovitz.

Naked, the Talking Heads’ last studio album, was released in 1988. In the wake of its release, the band went on hiatus, officially releasing a statement of their breakup in 1991. Weymouth founded Tom Tom Club with her husband, former Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz, in 1981, releasing six studio albums under the name. Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.