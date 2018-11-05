Recently, Thom Yorke sat down for an interview and performed songs from his new soundtrack to Suspiria on BBC Radio 6. He also released an hour-long mix of songs by other artists that influenced, or seemed to be in line with, his work on the score. Now, the BBC has released videos of an additional performance Yorke did for the network—on Radio 1’s Piano Sessions. His performance of “Suspirium” in the Piano Sessions version is for solo piano and vocal only, shirking the sampler he used during his Radio 6 set. He also performed a brisk run-through of Kid A’s “Everything In Its Right Place” on a Rhodes piano.

Yorke released his Suspiria double-album on October 26, the same day that Luca Guadagnino’s sprawling film of the same name hit theaters. He also recently released an instrumental called “Hands Off the Antarctic” to benefit Greenpeace. Yorke will begin a solo North American tour in late November. Watch his BBC Piano Sessions performances below.