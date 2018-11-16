The Good, the Bad and the Queen have finally released their comeback album Merrie Land after its brief 11 year hiatus. The LP includes the previously released singles “Gun To The Head” and “Merrie Land” — it recently performed the latter on Later… with Jools Holland. The supergroup, which consists of former Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Verve guitarist Simon Tong, and Africa ’70 drummer Tony Allen, will play five U.K. shows in December.

Albarn’s latest release as Gorillaz, The Now Now, dropped in June. Stream the full album below.