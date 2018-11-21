The 1975’s video for “Sincerity Is Scary,” has everything, up to and including choreography, sick soccer moves, a child in corpse paint, and what appears to be one long tracking shot. The clip, directed by Warren Fu, features frontman Matt Healy waking out of his sleep and embracing the day, dodging a squad full of school girls, and frolicking with a high school marching band, all while executing Gene Kelly dance moves out on the street. As Healy tweeted, the video is “good bowl of soup levels wholesome.” He also referred to the song as “a top bop” which we’re sure sounds incredible when spoken with Healy’s Mancunian accent. The song has been out since September, but now it’s finally getting the cinematic treatment.

“Sincerity Is Scary” is one of several singles off of the British band’s forthcoming third studio album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which drops on November 30. Other preview tracks include the flamboyantly-titled “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” and “Love It If We Made It.” The band released the album’s complete track listing in September.

The 1975 will be bringing their pleasant brand of bubbly pop on the road in 2019 when the band tours North America in March after playing UK dates in January. The Manchester outfit touches down in Guadalajara on March 20 and wraps up in Toronto on June 3.