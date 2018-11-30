After a six-month rollout, The 1975’s new album is finally here. A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is the zeitgeist as pop—a record as concerned with postmodernism and internet-age politics as with potent songcraft.

Matty Healy and the gang released five singles prior to the album’s release, mostly from the first side of the record. “Give Yourself a Try” was released back in May, and was soon followed by second single “Love It If We Made It,” which quickly became one of the most talked-about singles of the summer upon its release in July. With its prescient Lil-Peep-referencing lyrics and infectious hook, “Love It If We Made It” is an uncompromising assessment of American social mores in the Trump era. Later singles “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Sincerity Is Scary,” and “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” carried the album’s promotion through the end of summer and into fall.

With A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships out in the wild, The 1975 are already gearing up for their next release. The first single from Notes on a Conditional Form is reportedly slated for a February release date, with the full album to follow next summer. The band also recently covered Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Listen to A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships in full below.