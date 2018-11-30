Ted Cruz Denies Drinking All of Nine Inch Nails’ Beer

Perpetually moist Texas Senator Ted Cruz has tweeted a rebuttal to Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor’s claims that the failed presidential candidate asked for a guest list spot for a recent show and once drank all of the band’s beer backstage.

Spin had reached out to Cruz for comment, but the Senator apparently decided to take his message straight to the people via Twitter.

“To all the gullible reporters who are ‘reporting’ that I asked to be on the guest list at a Nine Inch Nails concert: uh, no, NIN is not my music taste. He was clearly joking,” Cruz tweeted. “And for the record, I also didn’t “drink all his beer” the last time…but I would have! #FakeNews”

To all the gullible reporters who are “reporting” that I asked to be on the guest list at a Nine Inch Nails concert: uh, no, NIN is not my music taste. He was clearly joking. And for the record, I also didn’t “drink all his beer” the last time…but I would have! #FakeNews https://t.co/ZNr292SCVl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 29, 2018

The last part of Cruz’s statement is a big ambiguous. Did he attend the concert a few years ago and not drink all of the beer? Or did he not drink all of the beer because he wasn’t at the concert? We reached out to Cruz for clarification and will update if we hear back.

The great Reznor/Cruz Feud of 2018 ignited earlier this week when Reznor told the crowd at a Nine Inch Nails show in Irving, Texas that he told Cruz to “fuck off” when the senator asked for a guest list spot.

“He was bugging to get on the guest list, and I told him to fuck off,” Reznor said in video posted to Reddit. “We put him on [the guest list] a few years ago. He drank all the beer and was just a pain in the ass to be around.”

As for Cruz’s “music taste,” he did excitedly tweet from a u2 concert last year.