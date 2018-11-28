Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its feature film lineup for the upcoming year’s installment running in Park City, Utah from January 23 to February 2. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to catch the world premieres of documentaries about Leonard Cohen, Miles Davis, and our uncle David Crosby.

The Cohen doc, Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, tells the story of the late singer’s relationship with Marianne Ihlen, who inspired several of Cohen’s 1960s songs, most famously “So Long, Marianne.” The acclaimed Stanley Nelson directs the Davis retrospective, entitled Miles Davis: Birth of Cool. Croz’s film features a production credit from Cameron Crowe and is called David Crosby: Remember My Name, which reminds me of that time Crosby couldn’t remember performing days before with Stephen Malkmus.

The festival will also premiere Alma Har’el’s much-hyped Honey Boy, written by and starring Shia LaBeouf, who plays a character inspired by his father. The cast includes Lucas Hedges as Shia’s character’s son, i.e. the character inspired by Shia, as well as FKA Twigs. You can view Sundance’s full lineup here.