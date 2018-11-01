Sun Kil Moon has released an album called This Is My Dinner on Mark Kozelek’s Caldo Verde label. The album, which was recorded in Copenhagen at the end of last year, will be Kozelek’s second release of 2018 and follows his self-titled LP from early May.

Sun Kil Moon previously dropped two singles in anticipation of the albums release — a cover of Partridge Family’s “Come On and Happy” and a track named for the Exorcist actress “Linda Blair.” Stream the full album below.