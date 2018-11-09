Sub Pop Announces New Green River Reissues

Before there was Pearl Jam, before Mark Arm, Steve Turner, Guy Maddison, and Dan Peters ever performed as Mudhoney, Green River was a Seattle band known as one of the earliest pioneers of grunge. The band, which featured Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, released two studio albums, as well as a number of singles, EPs, and compilations.

Now, Sub Pop has announced new reissues of the band’s first LP, 1988’s Rehab Doll, as well as their 1987 EP Dry As a Bone. Each expanded deluxe edition features remastered audio, as well colored vinyl options and previously unreleased material from the band.