Following his score for last year’s Rat Film—a documentary dealing with rats and Baltimore—Dan Deacon has released an album of another documentary film soundtrack. Time Trial is a British film tracing the end of Scottish cyclist David Millar’s career, capturing him returning to the Tour de France and other races following a doping scandal. It had its North American premiere at SXSW this year, and you watch it here on iTunes. Deacon has also released a music video for the album track “The Breakaway.”

In a press statement, Deacon explained the rationale behind the score. “The film is such an immersive experience, both inside the cycling races and into David Millar’s psyche,” he wrote. “And I wanted the score to have a matching tone. I thought about how David must have felt during those long final rides — to be at the end of a lifelong dream, knowing the ride is over and there are no more tickets for another.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that choreographer Justin Peck’s ballet The Times are Racing, which is set to four tracks from Deacon’s 2012 album America, would be performed in the New York City Ballet’s 2019 season, along with a work featuring new music by Sufjan Stevens. Listen to Deacon’s full Time Trial soundtrack and watch the video for “The Breakway” below.