Travis Scott, Chris Evans, Juicy J, Questlove, and More Remember Stan Lee

The legendary comics writer and Marvel publisher Stan Lee died today at the age of 95 in Los Angeles. Lee, of course, is known for creating or co-creating iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and The Incredible Hulk, among others. He clearly made an impression on a number of comics fans, including celebrities new and old, many of whom took time today to send their condolences and remembrances online. See reactions from Juicy J, Chris Evans, Travis Scott, Questlove, Seth Rogen, Rosario Dawson, Garbage, Patton Oswalt, and more below.

This is sad R.I.P. STAN LEE a few years ago we got a chance to hang out with the legend he was a cool guy you will be missed prayers up to the family friends & fans pic.twitter.com/VnWwXeP6lh — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace Stan Lee — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 12, 2018

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn’t because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

View this post on Instagram Stan The Man. #RipStanLee A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Nov 12, 2018 at 11:06am PST

STAN LEE you legend.

RIP . Thanks for it all. — Garbage (@garbage) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee. Maybe you have twitter in heaven. Thank you for making my childhood, teen years and adulthood so fun, especially during darker days. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 12, 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018