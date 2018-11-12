News \

Travis Scott, Chris Evans, Juicy J, Questlove, and More Remember Stan Lee

stan lee celeb reactions mourn juicy j travis scott questlove chris evans marvel dc comics
CREDIT: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

The legendary comics writer and Marvel publisher Stan Lee died today at the age of 95 in Los Angeles. Lee, of course, is known for creating or co-creating iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, X-Men, and The Incredible Hulk, among others. He clearly made an impression on a number of comics fans, including celebrities new and old, many of whom took time today to send their condolences and remembrances online. See reactions from Juicy J, Chris Evans, Travis Scott, Questlove, Seth Rogen, Rosario Dawson, Garbage, Patton Oswalt, and more below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stan The Man. #RipStanLee

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Israel Daramola
Tags: garbage, Juicy J, Marvel, questlove, stan lee, Travis Scott