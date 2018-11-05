Can you even call it a Spice Girls reunion tour if Posh isn’t going to be there? Apparently so, as four of the five original members of the ’90s girl group have announced they’ll be reuniting for performances throughout the U.K. in 2019. Geri, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton — perhaps better known respectively as “Ginger Spice,” “Scary Spice,” “Sporty Spice” and “Baby Spice” — will be hitting the road together for the first time in ten years for the shows (though all five Spice Girls did perform together at the 2012 Olympics). The tour includes dates in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol, and London.

Where will Victoria Beckham be while all this is going down? The entrepreneur is reportedly working on building her fashion empire, though Mel B’s Halloween costume suggests there might be another reason Beckham won’t be joining her “Wannabe” crew. Scary Spice pretended to be Beckham at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, complete with a picture of Beckham’s face plastered to her own and a sign that read “No I am not going on tour.” Her friend dressed up as Beckham’s husband David and held a sign “Please please please do it for the fans.” When pressed about her Halloween costume onITV’s Loose Women, Mel B acknowledged the pair’s “love-hate relationship” and said she hoped Beckham would join them on the tour at some point.

A touring exhibit of Spice Girls memorabilia recently went up in the UK. Version of Me—the 2016 album by Melanie C aka “Sporty Spice”— is the members’ most recent music release. Check out the full tour dates below.

2019 SPICE GIRLS REUNION TOUR DATES

June 1 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 3 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium

June 6 – Sunderland, UK Stadium of Light

June 8 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 10 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium