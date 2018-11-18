Even in our darkest political moments, SNL still knows how to keep it light. Last night, the show paid homage to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a mock music video for a song called “Live Ginsburg/Ride for Ginsburg.” The song bears a striking resemblance to Sheck Wes’ “Live Sheck Wes,” with Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson rapping about Ginsburg’s infamy on the Supreme Court. Hosted by Steve Carrell, the episode also featured Ella Mai as its musical guest, who performed the songs “Trip” and “Boo’d Up” from her recent self-titled debut album.

The sketch follows SNL acting debuts from Lil Wayne and Future last week, who appeared in a sketch about consent in the club. Wayne also performed the songs “Can’t Be Broken” and “Uproar” from his recent album Tha Carter V. Travis Scott and Kanye West both performed on the show earlier this season; Scott performed the songs “Skeletons,” Astrothunder,” and “Sicko Mode” from his latest album Astroworld, while West played “I Love It,” “We Got Love,” and “Ghost Town.” During the show’s final moments, West addressed the audience in a post-show speech, where he said that he was “bullied” by the SNL team backstage, who asked him not to perform on the show in his MAGA hat. SNL cast member Pete Davidson later addressed the speech on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, where he called Kanye a “jackass” and asked about the status of his ninth album Yandhi, which still hasn’t been released.

Watch the show’s Ruth Bader Ginsberg sketch below.