Back in September, Smashing Pumpkins announced plans to release a new album calledShiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun on November 16. The record was produced by Rick Rubin and features founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin along with new bassist Jeff Schroeder. In the run-up to the album’s premiere, the band has released its third single, the theatric “Knights of Malta.”

Smashing Pumpkins have released two other singles off of Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1: “Solara,” and “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”, which just received a Halloween-themed video that stars Billy Corgan’s possible best friend and Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath. The band recently announced an additional set of 30th anniversary tour dates. This follows the band’s extensive reunion tour across the country over the summer. Corgan announced the birth of his daughter Philomena Clementine earlier this month.

Smashing Pumpkins are featured in Spin’s 88 Best Alternative Rock Songs of 1998. Listen to “Knights of Malta” below.