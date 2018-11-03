Slick Rick is releasing a new 30th anniversary edition of his infamous debut album The Great Adventures of Slick Rick. In addition to new remastered versions of every song on the original album, the 30th anniversary edition includes four demos, as well as two brand new songs titled “Can’t Dance to a Track That Ain’t Got No Soul” and “Snakes of the World Today.” The 30th Anniversary deluxe edition arrives digitally and on CD on February 22, 2019, with a vinyl release to follow on March 15. Hear “Snakes of the World Today” below.