Video: Sheck Wes – “Wanted”

Sheck Wes has released a new black-and-white video for “Wanted” from his debut album MUDBOY. The visual, which Wes co-directed with White Trash Tyler, assembles candid footage of the Harlem rapper and crowds of friends dancing on cars, jumping subway turnstiles, robbing convenience stores, and generally causing mayhem in various New York streets. Natural sound from show clips and others antics drops in and out, channeling what must be the best way to experience Sheck’s music: surrounded by rowdy, screaming teens.

Wes previously released videos for MUDBOY cuts “Live Sheck Wes,” “Chippi Chippi,” and his breakout hit “Mo Bamba,” which today breached the Billboard Top 10. The G.O.O.O. Music/Cactus Jack signee performed the song last week on The Tonight Show following Jimmy Fallon’s interview with like-minded New York troublemakers Ad-Rock and Mike D. Wes joins Travis Scott on the Astroworld tour starting on Thursday.

Watch the “Wanted” video below.