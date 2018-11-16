Ryley Walker’s second album of 2018 is out today: that is, his reimagining of Dave Matthews Band’s pivotal turn-of-the-2000s album-that-should-have-been The Lillywhite Sessions. The Chicago singer-songwriter’s style of technical guitar playing, jazzy tendencies, and acute sense of how to create a mood with tight and muted live band arrangements suits the material remarkably well. He also complicates Dave’s original canvases with some unusual dissonant and ambient touches. Previously, Walker released the promising singles “Busted Stuff” and “Diggin’ a Ditch,” which bode well for the full, 12-song release to come. Walker’s excellent last album Deafman Glance, consisting entirely of original songs, came out in May. Enjoy all 68 minutes of The Lillywhite Sessions below.