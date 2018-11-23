After a lengthy rollout, Rita Ora’s new album Phoenix is out now. It’s the UK singer’s sophomore effort; her debut Ora was released back in 2012 on Roc Nation. The Phoenix tracklist includes previously released singles “Your Song” and “Anywhere,” along with the controversial hit “Girls,” which faced criticism earlier this year for its treatment of queer themes. It’s unclear why, after both Ora and featured guest Charli XCX apologized independently for their involvement with the track, it made the final cut for Phoenix.

In addition to Charli XCX, Cardi B, and Bebe Rexha on “Girls,” Phoenix features guest spots from Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and the late Avicii, to whom Ora has said the album is dedicated. In other news, Ora attended KISS FM’s annual Halloween Haunted House Party in London last month dressed as Post Malone, face tats and all. She was also spotted lip-syncing at yesterday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but John Legend said they all do it, so it’s cool. Stream the new record below.