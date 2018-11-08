News \
New 7″ Singles Subscription Series to Honor Richard Swift
Prolific composer, producer, and engineer Richard Swift has a new 7″ vinyl series on the way called the Fug Yep Soundation. In the wake of Swift’s death this July, the organization has announced plans to raise awareness for addiction, donating money raised from the releases to MusiCares and Music Support UK, as well as Swift’s family. The series will include exclusive music from The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, the Shins’ James Mercer, Damien Jurado, Pure Bathing Culture, Fruit Bats, and more, as well as an upcoming Lucius rendition of “Christmas Time is Here/Keep Me Hanging On,” which Swift handled in the production stage. The 7″ vinyl version of the release is now available for preorder here, with a release to follow this December 7. Swift passed away in July due to complications with his struggle with alcohol addiction. A GoFundMe campaign was launched in the month before his death. Hear Lucius’ rendition of “Christmas Time Is Here” below.