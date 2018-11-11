Pusha T Says He Doesn’t Endorse “Fuck Drake” Screen at Camp Flog Gnaw

Pusha T performed last night at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, and during his set, a display reading “Fuck Drake” was flashed behind him, encouraging crowds to chant the words as they’ve done at other performances. Push took to Twitter to denounce the statement, saying that it was the responsibility of a “corny ass tech dude” and not a chant he wants to encourage.

“Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw, I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!!” he wrote on Twitter. “Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out.”

Pusha T’s beef with Drake appears to be largely settling down. Last month, Drake went on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop, where he said that Kanye West revealed sensitive information about his son and the mother of his child to Pusha. The Virginia rapper later said that Drake’s producer and close friend Noah “40” Shebib told him about Drake’s son, not Kanye. In September, Kanye apologized to Drake in a long series of tweets, where he preemptively wrote: “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier.” See Pusha’s latest statement below.

