Prince Estate Launches Weekly Release of Rare Music Videos From 1995-2010

The Prince estate has unveiled plans to release a new batch of rarely seen music videos the late artist created between 1995 and 2010 every week until mid-December. The first group of videos were released Friday and include “Endorphinmachine,” “Dolphin,” “Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis),” “Eye Hate U,” and “Gold” from 1995’s The Gold Experience, and “Dinner With Delores” and “The Same December” from 1996’s Chaos And Disorder.

A press release explains the origins of some of the videos released, including “Endorphinmachine,” which was originally released through an innovative CDRom video game called Interactive as a hidden treasure for those within the game. The video for “Dolphin” made history as the first video ever played on VH1 Europe, while “Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)” was only shown as part of a VH1 special called “Love 4 One Another.” That video was “a direct response to the Lenny Kravitz single ‘Rock And Roll Is Dead,'” according to the press release. The video showed Prince and his band performing at Paisley Park, clad in Minnesota Viking colors.

The new weekly video series is the latest posthumous release from the Prince vault, after the recently unveiled album Piano & a Microphone, 1983, a collection of piano-based demos and unreleased material from the prolific legend. New videos are expected to be released every Friday until December 14. Watch the videos for “Endorphinmachine,” “Dolphin,” and “Rock and Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis)” below. Watch the other released videos here.