Watch Phosphorescent Play Three Songs on CBS This Morning

Phosphorescent just released their new album C’est La Vie last month, and today the band performed a few songs from the album on CBS This Morning. Flanked by his ever-rotating cast of bandmates, frontman Matthew Houck performed three of the albums softer cuts including “C’est La Vie No. 2,” “New Birth In New England,” and “Christmas Down Under.”

C’est La Vie is Phosphorescent’s first studio album in 5 years following 2013’s Muchacho. In 2015, the band released a live album recorded during a four-night residency at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. They later contributed a cover of “This Land Is Your Land” to last year’s anti-Trump compilation Our First 100 Days. Watch the band’s CBS This Morning performance below.