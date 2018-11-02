Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of (Sandy) Alex G’s “Powerful Man” from the latter’s 2017 album Rocket. The Felice Brothers’ Simone Felice produced the song for an Amazon Music series that earlier this week brought us Conor Oberst’s new single “LAX,” to which Bridgers contributed background vocals. Bridgers’ acoustic cover strips the original’s memorable fiddle and slows the tempo, flipping the track’s optimism into something more melancholic.

Bridgers last week released a self-titled EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus under the banner of their recently formed supergroup boygenius. The trio kicks off a co-headlining tour on Sunday that hits 17 cities, wrapping Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Bridgers shared a deluxe edition of her latest solo album Stranger in the Alps in September, including a cover of Tom Petty’s “It’ll All Work Out.” After a quiet 2018, Alex G is scheduled to feature on Oneohtrix Point Never’s upcoming EP Love in the Time of Lexapro.

Listen to Bridgers’s “Powerful Man” cover below.