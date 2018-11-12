News \
Panda Bear Announces Tour
Panda Bear has announced a new tour that will accompany the release of his upcoming album Buoys, due February 8 via Domino. The tour begins in December and will take place in cities throughout Australia and the United States.
Last week, the musician released a single called “Dolphin.” Buoys is Panda Bear’s first solo release since his 2015 album Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, though he did release an EP titled A Day with the Homies and went on tour in January.
Check out the full tour dates below.
Panda Bear Tour Dates
December 7 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Music Festival 12/12 – Sydney, AU @ The Studio, Sydney Opera House
December 13 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Center
February 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
February 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
February 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
February 16 – Chicago, IL @ The Art Institute of Chicago
February 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
February 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom