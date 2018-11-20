Oneohtrix Point Never – “Last Known Image of a Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)”

Oneohtrix Point Never has released a new collaborative track with legendary Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. “Last Known Image Of A Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)” is Sakamoto’s take on the Age Of closer of the same name. Last year, OPN contributed to Sakamoto’s remix compilation Async Remodels with a reimagining of “Andata.”

For this new EP, Sakamoto has reshaped the Oneohtrix song entirely — extracting the lo-fi ambient fuzz of the original track and stacking sets of percussive noise on top of each other. A faint metallic scraping persists as keys and bells diffuse throughout the ambient muck. It’s a gorgeous new collaboration from two of our most vital contemporary composers. The reworked track will appear on OPN’s Love in the Time of Lexapro EP, which arrives in full on Friday.