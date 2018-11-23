Oneohtrix Point Never has released the EP Love in the Time of Lexapro via Warp. The four-track project finds producer Daniel Lopatin continuing to tinker with material from his June album Age Of, as well as sharing what may or may not be tracks left on that release’s cutting room floor. Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s dramatic rework of closer “Last Known Image Of A Song” is here, as is an acoustic flip of “Babylon” assisted by (Sandy) Alex G, plus a new track entitled “Thank God I’m a Country Girl.” The title track was released last month.

The EP follows The Station, another four-track project released by Oneohtrix Point Never in July. Lopatin performed his multi-media show Myriad last night at Walt Disney Concert Hall and is bringing the experience to London’s Roundhouse on March 8; tickets are available here. You can purchase Love in the Time of Lexapro on vinyl, with art from David Rudnick, at Warp’s website. Listen to the new EP below.