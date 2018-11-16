Norah Jones – “Wintertime” (Prod. by Jeff Tweedy)

Norah Jones has released another new song with Jeff Tweedy. “Wintertime,” a tender bit of blues featuring the Wilco frontman on guitar and bass, describes the dimness of winter, the light we find in love, and the unselfish effort that requires. Jones’s hymn-like melody and gospel piano lend her confession a prevailing sense of faith, while Tweedy’s son Spencer keeps light pace on drums.

The song follows “A Song With No Name” as Jones and Tweedy’s second collaboration this fall. This year Jones has also shared the one-off tracks “It Was You” and “My Heart Is Full.” Her last album Day Breaks dropped in 2016. Tweedy’s memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) was released on Tuesday and his new solo album WARM is due on November 30. He performed the album cut “Let’s Go Rain” this week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Listen to “Wintertime” below, and make sure your body’s getting enough serotonin.