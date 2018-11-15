Nelly Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Nelly has been sued for sexual assault and defamation by a woman who claims the rapper non-consensually masturbated in front of her and tried to force her to perform oral sex backstage after a December 2017 concert in Essex, England. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, previously raised the allegation in an earlier lawsuit against Nelly brought by Monique Greene, who accused the rapper of rape and settled out of court.

The facts submitted in the new lawsuit are identical to those submitted in Greene’s case as evidence of a “pattern of conduct.” Doe describes celebrating her birthday with friends by seeing Nelly perform at Cliffs Pavilion, and taking a photo with the artist after the show. According to the complaint, Nelly invited the woman to a small room containing a shower, adjacent to his dressing room, where the alleged assault took place.

Jane Doe also accuses Nelly and his girlfriend, Shantel Christine Jackson, of defamation for denying the allegations by Greene and other Nelly accusers in public statements earlier this year. She claims she has suffered PTSD and other damages as a result of the assault and subsequent public statements, and seeks damages and a jury trial.

You can read the full complaint below.

Update, 4 p.m. ET: Nelly has responded to the lawsuit in a statement to The Blast. He denies the allegations and claims to be speaking out “for the real victims strong enough to come forward and face people that have actually assaulted them.” You can read his full comments below: