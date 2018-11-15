Nas has released a short film with the same name as his June album Nasir, which was executive produced by Kanye West. The clip, which premiered in a stream via Nas’ Mass Appeal YouTube channel, lasts 16 minutes—slightly over half of the runtime of the 7-track album itself—interweaving snippets of its songs with short scenes. The images are mostly overtly dramatizations of the sociopolitical lyrics and themes in the songs, intercut with images of Nas rapping (often in church). There’s a lot of stock footage and outfit changes, plus appearances from Slick Rick and Demarius Mack.

In August, Nas appeared on Nicki Minaj’s single “Sorry,” which featured an uncleared Tracy Chapman sample that prevented it from being included on Minaj’s album. In April, Nas was accused of “physical and mental abuse” by his ex-wife Kelis in an interview. The rapper denied the allegations of physical abuse in September in a seven-part Instagram post. In the posts, he claimed that that Kelis had been abusive to Destiny, his daughter from a previous marriage, during their time together, and that Kelis was attempting to prevent him from seeing their son Knight.

Watch NASIR – The Film below.