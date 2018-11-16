Stream Mumford & Sons’ New Album Delta

Hang onto your banjos and ill-fitting fedoras — Mumford & Sons have released their fourth studio album Delta via Gentlemen of the Road and Island Records. Delta follows 2015’s Wilder Mind, which saw the group ditching the twee folk of their first two records for a more modern sound, with production from The National’s Aaron Dessner. The new album covers everything from orchestral bombast to synth pop, and features this line: “Show me your eyes / Are they drier than mine? / Your soul survives / But peace you’ll never find.” Gone are the days of “Little Lion Man,” apparently. Mumford & Sons will soon be embarking on a world tour in support of Delta. Stream the record below, and read our review here.