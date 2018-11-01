Mitski Releases "Washing Machine Heart" Video

Mitski has released a video for “Washing Machine Heart,” off her acclaimed 2018 album Be the Cowboy. The clip, available as a Tidal exclusive, was directed by Zia Anger, who also shot the singer-songwriter’s video for “Geyser.” In the video, Mitski is lit and styled like a femme fatale from an old noir film, while her lyrics plead for a kiss, likely from the shirtless man lurking in the shadows.

Be the Cowboy has been out since August, and Spin described her entrancing fifth studio album as dispensing “with the distortion of Mitski’s guitar-oriented recent work, getting all the fuzz out with intro track ‘Geyser.’ What’s left are short and thwarted pop songs. (Only two are longer than three minutes.)”

In September, Mitski appeared on The Daily Show to perform “Geyser” and sit down for an interview with host Trevor Noah. She is currently on a North American tour that wraps up in Brooklyn on December 1. Watch the video for “Washing Machine Heart” below.