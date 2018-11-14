Any attempt to account for the Migos’ entire vocabulary would be a useless exercise. The Atlanta trio has been inventing slang since Juug Season, shaping our collective vocabulary with each new release. As the latest guests on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment, the Migos take the late night host through a crash course in their unique vocal signatures.

First, they deconstruct the dab. After Corden apologizes “ruining” the dance move, they group dab on beat to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Quavo explains, “Dabbing is really swagging… that was a new word for swag.” Moving into a discussion of “drip,” the trio take Corden shopping. “Drip is in the walk, man,” Takeoff explains, while Corden laments his apparent lack of drip. Talking about ad-libs, Quavo coaches Corden through a series of classic Migos noises — “skrr,” “uh,” and “momma!” among them.

Watch this taxonomy of trap, along with group singalongs to classic Migos hits, below.