Metro Boomin has released a solo album titled Not All Heroes Wear Capes, marking the producer’s debut as a lead artist. The project concludes nearly a year of silence from Metro, who produced several of last year’s biggest singles (“Congratulations,” “Mask Off,” “Bank Account”) before disappearing in the wake of his December album Double or Nothing with Big Sean. The 12-track release includes guest features from Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Gunna, Young Thug, WizKid, J Balvin, Kodak Black, and includes the previously-available single “No Complaints” with Drake and Offset as a bonus track.

The 25-year-old Atlantan sparked speculation about his potential departure from music this past April after changing his Instagram bio to “Retired record producer/DJ.” A few months earlier, Metro expressed disenchantment with the industry in an interview with Wall Street Journal, saying, “A lot of producers feel unappreciated … It’s really about respect.” WSJ also reported that Metro signed a deal in 2016 with Republic to distribute future projects as both a producer and solo artist, so the move to the microphone was perhaps inevitable.

Metro Boomin teased his return last week with billboards that mimicked missing-person advertisements; he confirmed the new LP in a tweet on Wednesday (October 31). It’s the second straight year Boomin has dropped a surprise around Halloween. Last year’s holiday brought 21 Savage and Offset’s out-of-the-blue joint album Without Warning, which Metro executive produced.

