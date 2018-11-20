A new exhibit headed to New York City will celebrate the instruments that have been a focal part of incredible moments throughout rock history. As noted by Rolling Stone, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be hosting an exhibit called Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll, the first major exhibition dedicated to the genre’s instruments. The exhibit is set to feature more than 130 different musical equipment used by a who’s who of famous artists, from Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley to the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Jimi Hendrix to Metallica and St. Vincent, along with many others.

Rolling Stone reports that the instruments were gathered from “70 private and public collections in the United States and the United Kingdom.” The exhibit will span from 1939 to 2017, featuring Hendrix’s “Flying V” guitar, Eric Clapton’s “Blackie,” Jerry Garcia’s “Wolf,” Chuck Berry’s main guitar from 1957 to 1963, St. Vincent’s 2015 electric guitar made from the remains of Pete Townshend’s smashed guitars, Keith Moon’s “Pictures of Lily” drumset, and Keith Emerson’s Moog synthesizer and Hammond organ.

The exhibition is set to star on April 9, 2019 and will remain at The Met up until October 1, 2019. After that, the exhibit will make the permanent move to The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.