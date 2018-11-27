As Meek Mill readies the release of Championships, his first studio album since his high-profile release from prison this past April, he’s making the press rounds to discuss both the new music and his continued fight for prison reform. In a new interview with Vulture, Meek, while discussing how to go about creating real change for people who’ve been chewed up by the system much in the way he was, broaches the subject of working with Donald Trump, as well as Kanye West’s now infamous visit to the White House under the guise of speaking on criminal justice reform.

“It was a mockery, really, I don’t think [Kanye] addressed anything that had to do with what was tough on justice reform. He wasn’t prepared for it, and he shouldn’t have done it,” Meek says about the spectacle which he describes watching with “a mixture of disappointment and disgust.” The interview also claims that Meek actively tried to talk Kanye West out of going to the White House in the first place but was ultimately unsuccessful, with Kanye instead arguing that Meek should join him. “I had phone calls with Kanye for hours. He was trying to get me to go to things like that,” Meek further states.

Meek Mill is not the only person who claims that Kanye asked them to meet with Trump. The rapper T.I. suggested that the same invitation was extended to him in his lengthy diatribe against Kanye’s behavior at the White House. Kanye himself claimed to have tried to get in contact with Colin Kaepernick also hoping to bring him to meet with Trump so the two could hash out their differences—differences that include Trump stoking violent, racist feelings towards Kaepernick over his national anthem protest. Needless to say, Kaepernick has not been reported to show any interest.

Interestingly, Meek also describes trying to talk to Kim Kardashian-West about her own visits to the White House on behalf of criminal justice reform. While Meek states that Kim “knew a lot more information than I thought she would know,” ultimately he found that is was hard to convince her against meeting with Donald Trump as well.

Back in May, Meek Mill himself made plans to visit Trump at the White House to talk prison reform. While TMZ reported that it was a phone call from Jay-Z that ultimately talked him out of it, representatives from Meek Mill’s camp state that he made the decision on is own, stating that he wanted to focus on fixing the prison system rather than the attention the two would garner by meeting together. Meek touched on this decision further in the Vulture profile. “I already knew that he don’t give a fuck about me or my kind,” Meek said about visiting the White House. “It was too much of a game, and I wasn’t trying to be used like a pawn.”