Ahead of his new album Championships, Meek Mill has announced dates for a U.S. tour in 2019. The Motivation Tour will visit 16 cities, and will be Meek’s first string of solo live performances since his release from prison earlier this year.

Meek has also written an op-ed for today’s issue of The New York Times discussing his own experience with the criminal justice system. Underscoring the country’s need for prison reform, he writes: “A higher power has put me in a position to help fix this — to help clean up this persistent stain on our society.” Read the piece and watch a powerful accompanying video here.

Last week, Meek released two teaser tracks from his new album: “Uptown Vibes (feat. Fabolous & Anuel AA)” and “Oodle O’ Noodles Babies,” the latter of which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Championships arrives November 30. Find the dates for Meek’s upcoming tour below, and grab a ticket here.

02-19 Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

02-22 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

02-23 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

02-26 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

02-28 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

03-01 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

03-05 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

03-08 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

03-09 Detroit, MI – The Fox Theatre

03-12 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

03-15 Philadelphia, PA – The MET

03-19 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theater

03-20 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

03-21 Washington, DC – The Anthem

03-23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

03-24 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy