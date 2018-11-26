News \
Meek Mill Announces Tour, Pens NYT Op-Ed on Prison Reform
Ahead of his new album Championships, Meek Mill has announced dates for a U.S. tour in 2019. The Motivation Tour will visit 16 cities, and will be Meek’s first string of solo live performances since his release from prison earlier this year.
Meek has also written an op-ed for today’s issue of The New York Times discussing his own experience with the criminal justice system. Underscoring the country’s need for prison reform, he writes: “A higher power has put me in a position to help fix this — to help clean up this persistent stain on our society.” Read the piece and watch a powerful accompanying video here.
Last week, Meek released two teaser tracks from his new album: “Uptown Vibes (feat. Fabolous & Anuel AA)” and “Oodle O’ Noodles Babies,” the latter of which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Championships arrives November 30. Find the dates for Meek’s upcoming tour below, and grab a ticket here.
02-19 Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
02-22 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
02-23 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
02-26 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
02-28 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
03-01 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
03-05 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
03-08 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
03-09 Detroit, MI – The Fox Theatre
03-12 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
03-15 Philadelphia, PA – The MET
03-19 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theater
03-20 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
03-21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
03-23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
03-24 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy