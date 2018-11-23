Meek Mill has released two tracks from his upcoming album Championships. “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” samples the Isley Brothers’s “Choosey Lover” and features Meek detailing childhood horrors while criticizing his judge. “Uptown Vibes” features Fabolous and Anuel AA over a triumphant slice of Latin trap. They’re the first previews of the Roc Nation rapper’s highly anticipated full-length, set for release on November 30.

Meek performed the former track on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It was a bittersweet full-circle moment. Meek’s since-dropped reckless endangerment charge for allegedly popping wheelies on a dirt bike in New York, which prompted his latest prison stint for a violation of his probation, came hours after a performance on Fallon last August.

Meek was released on bail in April and continues to seek a new trial in the decade-old case that resulted in his probation sentence. Philadelphia’s district attorney has publicly supported the endeavor, but the judge who has for years managed Meek’s case—with a controversially strong hand—denied the request in June. His attorneys appealed the decision to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in August.

Listen to Meek Mill’s two new songs and watch his Fallon performance below.