Meek Mill Talks Criminal Justice Reform on Ellen

Yesterday, Meek Mill penned a New York Times op-ed on the realities of a corrupt American criminal justice system. It’s essential reading, cogent and blunt — part personal essay and part call for reform. Now, Meek has stopped by Ellen to talk about his experience in prison, and to continue the conversation about criminal justice.

In a clip from the show, Meek tells Ellen that, like many young kids from the South Philly area, he found himself in “ruthless environments” around drugs and violence. Meek has been on probation ever since his first arrest at age 19 (he’s now 31). Last year, after posting a picture of himself popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, Meek was handed a technical probation violation and sent back to prison. “Not a lot of good things to watch on TV [in prison],” says Meek. “So I found myself watching Ellen.” Watch the full clip below.