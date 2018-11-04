Maggie Rogers was the musical guest on last night’s episode of SNL, where she performed the songs “Light On” and “Fallingwater” from her upcoming debut album Heard It in a Past Life. For “Fallingwater,” Rogers brought out former Vampire Weekend member Rostam, who joined her on piano.

Maggie Rogers’ debut album Heard It in a Past Life arrives January 18 via Capitol Records. Earlier this week, she announced an upcoming world tour in support of the album, which takes her across Europe and North America with dates in London, New York, Berlin, Milan, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more. Heard It in a Past Life follows Rogers Now That the Light Is Fading EP, which was released in 2017. She performed a cover of the xx’s I See You single “Say Something Loving” at the Tripple J studio. Watch her SNL performance below.