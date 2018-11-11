Stream Three New Lil Wayne Songs Featuring Post Malone, Gucci Mane

Lil Wayne has released three new songs as part of what appears to be a new bonus version of his recent album Tha Carter V, which dropped in September. The songs include an updated version of the album’s ninth track “What About Me,” which includes a new verse from Post Malone, as well as the new tracks “Hasta La Vista” and “In This House” featuring Gucci Mane.

The songs appeared on streaming services last night, and though they do feature the same cover art as Tha Carter V, they aren’t currently organized with the LP on Spotify and Apple Music, and it’s still unclear if they’re part of a new deluxe edition of the album, represent an updated version of the album’s original 23 tracks, or are outtakes completely unrelated to the Tha Carter V. Spin has reached out to Wayne’s label for more information.

Last month, Wayne released the video for his album track “Uproar,” which features a variety of dancers participating in the rapper’s recent #UproarChallenge viral stunt. He also recently appeared in a promo for his upcoming performance on SNL. In October, a Lil Wayne performance at the A3C Festival & Conference in Atlanta ended in chaos amid gunshot rumors, with at least 12 people sustaining minor injuries while trying to exit the scene. A representative from the Atlanta Police Department later said that they were “unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.” Listen to the rapper’s latest tracks below.