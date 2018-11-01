Apparently, KISS host an annual “KISS Kruise.” 2018 marks eight years at sea, and maybe their last, given the band’s forthcoming farewell tour. They celebrated by welcoming original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley to perform with them for the first time in 17 years. Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick joined them, as well. Frehley played with KISS during Wednesday’s acoustic set. They performed four songs together: A cover of the Rolling Stones’ “2000 Man,” “New York Groove,” “Nothing To Lose,” and “Rock And Roll All Nite.” “Here we are, on a ship… Bruce Kulick just happens to be on this ship. And someone just said, ‘You know who else is on this ship?’ Ace Frehley! So, let’s bring him up too,” singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said before Frehley and Kulick took the stage. Watch a clip from the evening below.

