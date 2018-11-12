Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival took over Dodger Stadium this past weekend, marking the festival’s seventh year in Los Angeles. The lineup included Playboi Carti and Tierra Whack, along with Flog Gnaw / Odd Future regulars like Taco, Domo Genesis and Earl Sweatshirt. Oh, and Pusha T was there too.

But the real highlight of the festival was Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s inaugural performance as Kids See Ghosts. The duo dropped their self-titled album back in June, which we dug, and debuted new tracks at a private show in August. At their public debut at Camp Flog Gnaw last night, Cudi and Kanye performed all of Kids See Ghosts from a suspended glass cage, and played past collaborations like “Ghost Town” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Watch a few fan videos from the show, and find the full setlist below.

SETLIST:

01 “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1″

02 “Feel The Love”

03 “Fire”

04 “4th Dimension”

05 “Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)”

06 “Reborn”

07 “Kids See Ghosts”

08 “Cudi Montage”

09 “Welcome To Heartbreak”

10 “Paranoid”

11 “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)”

12 “Ghost Town”