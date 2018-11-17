Kanye West Donates $150,000 to Family of Chicago Security Guard Killed by Police

A Chicago security guard named Jemel Roberson was mistakenly shot and killed by police earlier this week while working at Manny’s Blue Room Bar in the Chicago suburbs. His family later set up a fundraiser through GoFundMe, where they hoped to raise $10,000 to help cover Roberson’s medical expenses.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Kanye West must’ve caught wind of the story. According to TMZ, West took the opportunity to donate a total of $150,000 to the campaign, with 10 installments of $15,000 donated under his name.

Outside of the generous act of charity, West has had a pretty turbulent year, recently appearing in a bizarre Backstreet Boys’ karaoke photo with Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In addition to the photo, the rapper recently announced that he was pushing back the release date of his upcoming album Yandhi, which was most-recently rescheduled to drop on Black Friday after being pushed back from its original September 29 release. West also recently donated $200,000 to Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.