Former Deerhunter Bassist Josh Fauver Has Died

Longtime Deerhunter bassist Josh Fauver has died, as Pitchfork reports. In addition to his time with Deerhunter, Fauver played in Atlanta bands like Electrosleep International and S.I.D.S., and also ran the Atlanta-based record label Army of Bad Luck.

Fauver became a touring member of Deerhunter in 2004 after their original bassist Justin Bosworth died in a skateboarding accident. Fauver later performed on their self-titled debut album, Cryptograms, Weird Era Cont., Microcastle, and Halcyon Digest.

In the wake of his passing, the band posted a photo with Fauver on Instagram. “Very difficult times now,” they wrote in the photo’s caption. Fauver left the band in 2012 just before the recording of their 2013 album Monomania. In an interview that year with Pitchfork, frontman Brandford Cox noted that there were no hard feelings about Fauver’s departure from the band. “There was never a fight, nothing acrimonious,” Cox said. After leaving Deerhunter, Fauver continued to release the music of Atlanta-based bands with his label Army of Bad Luck.