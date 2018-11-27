Jeff Tweedy Announces Solo Tour, Releases “I Know What It’s Like”

Jeff Tweedy has announced dates for a 2019 solo tour in support of his upcoming album WARM, scheduled to be released this Friday. Tweedy will be playing four shows in LA in January, but the solo tour begins in earnest on February 27 in Iowa City. Big Thief’s Buck Meek will provide support on the first leg, with guitarist James Elkington replacing him on second leg. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 7PM.

Tweedy has also released the third single from WARM, titled “I Know What It’s Like.” The track follows in the conceptual footsteps of previously released singles “Some Birds” and “Let’s Go Rain,” with warm guitar and gentle lyricism at the fore. Tweedy recently stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Let’s Go Rain” and promote his memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).

Tweedy will be streaming a special album release concert from Chicago on Saturday, December 1. Find the tour dates, the new song, and that special concert stream below.

01-03 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

01-04 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

01-06 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

01-07 Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet Theatre

02-27 Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre *

02-28 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

03-01 Oklahoma City, OK – The Auditorium at The Douglass *

03-03 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre *

03-04 Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre *

03-07 Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center *

03-08 Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre *

03-09 Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre *

03-11 Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall !

03-14 Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre !

03-15 Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker Playhouse !

03-17 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live Theatre !

03-19 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel !

03-20 Nashville, TN – James K. Polk Theater !

03-21 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre !

04-12 Savannah, GA – Lucas Theatre for the Arts

04-13 Decatur, GA – Amplify Decatur Music Festival

* with Buck Meek

! with James Elkington