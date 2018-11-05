Janet Jackson performed a three song medley at MTV’s European Music Awards on Sunday. The singer, who was honored with the event’s Global Icon Award, sang her recent collaboration with Daddy Yankee “Made for Now” as well as two classic songs “Rhythm Nation” and “All for You.” Upon accepting her award, Jackson gave a riveting speech about women’s rights. “Tonight I feel moved to speak on behalf of women who’ve been stifled,” Jackson said. “I am one of those women. Women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally. Women who have been abused. Women who have been intimidated. Women who have lived in fear. I stand with you. You are my sisters.”

Jackson concluded her speech by expressing her desire for a new world — one free of gender disparities and inequality. “Women, our voices will be heard.”

Though Jackson’s words clearly referred to the litany of transgressions women face on a daily basis, it’s difficult to listen to her speech without being reminded of how her own career suffered after an incident now known as “Nipplegate” occured at the 2004 Superbowl Halftime Show. The Huffington Post reported in September that Les Moonves, CEO of CBS, banned Jackson from the 2004 Grammy Awards in retaliation for her wardrobe malfunction, thus preventing her from promoting her album Damita Jo.

Watch Jackson’s full speech and performance at the EMAs below.