Janelle Monáe performed at the Austin City Limits music festival in October, six months after the release of her acclaimed third album Dirty Computer. Now, even those who weren’t present at the festival can see her set, as a taped performance will soon be broadcast on PBS’s Austin City Limits television series. The full episode won’t air until tomorrow night, but clips of Monae singing “Pynk” and “Make Me Feel” have been released early.

Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” performance highlights her hypnotic and agile dance moves, while her “Pynk” performance speaks to the artist’s commanding presence, as she leads her backup ensemble through choreography set to the feminist awakening of the song’s lyrics. The PBS special features performances of six songs in addition to those two: “Crazy, Classic Life,” “Screwed,” “Django Jane,” “Primetime/Purple Rain,” “Tightrope,” and “Come Alive.”

Recently, Monáe has been cast in a Harriet Tubman biopic and in a live action Lady and the Tramp remake.

Watch Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” and “Pynk” performances below.