Jack White has released a statement expressing his disappointment about a homophobic exchange between an usher and an audience member at a recent show in Edmonton, Canada. At White’s show on Friday November 2 at Rogers Place, an attendee named Allyson MacIvor reported that she was told by an venue employee that she was not allowed to kiss her female companion. “Its 2018 now and two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide,” White wrote in part on Instagram. “The news that two women were stopped from kissing during my show in Edmonton really disappointed me.”

MacIvor told CBC News that the Rogers Place usher placed a hand between her and the other woman when they kissed during White’s performance of “Seven Nation Army” by his old band the White Stripes. “I embraced my girlfriend, and some staff member came in between us, and she said, ‘This is not allowed here,'” she said. “It was very violating and invasive…It’s not something I’d ever imagine experiencing, honestly.”

According to MacIvor, the usher then escorted them to speak to a venue manager, who “apologized profusely, but it still didn’t help the incident and the hurt that came out of this.”

White shared a photo that he described as depicting a lesbian couple kissing at a Beatles concert in 1964, and added that he dedicated his song “Love Interruption” to the couple at his next show, in Calgary. See the photo and White’s full statement below.